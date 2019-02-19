Characterising liposomes

Testa Analytical Solutions reports on a growing number of customers using its Nanobrook ZetaPALS instrument to accurately determine the size and surface charge of liposomes, exosomes and microvesicles.

Liposomes or lipid-drug conjugates used as targeted drug delivery systems are hot topics in the field of pharmaceutical research. The size and charge at the surface of the particle plays a deciding role for proper gastrointestinal uptake of the synthesised liposome drug conjugates (LDC) nanoparticles and their systemic clearance by the reticuloendothelial system. It is therefore always important to determine the size of LDC nanoparticles accurately.

A new application note is available describing how the Nanobrook ZetaPALS instrument, using a phase analysis light scattering technique, has been used to accurately determine the size and surface charge of liposomes, exosomes and microvesicles.

The NanoBrook ZetaPALS is a highly accurate and easy-to-use zeta potential analyser using phase analysis light scattering (PALS). It has been designed to eliminate the shortcomings inherent in some other zeta potential instruments. Using the PALS configuration, the Nanobrook ZetaPALS can be used to measure mobilities up to three orders of magnitude lower than with a conventional laser Doppler electrophoresis system. It measures complete electrophoretic mobility distributions in just seconds.