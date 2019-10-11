subscribe
 

Biotech & Life Sciences

Cell culture media: why go serum-free?

11th October 2019


On 15 October, Lonza will host a free 60-minute webinar that will address current concerns regarding the use of serum in cell culture media, explore viable alternatives and provide guidance on how to adapt cells to a serum-free environment.

In cell biology, cells are commonly grown in medium supplemented with serum. Serum is a highly variable, undefined product, which impacts the reliability, reproducibility and consistency of scientific results. In order to eliminate these unwanted influences, more and more scientists are considering serum-free cell culturing. 

In the webinar titled "Cell culture media: why go serum-free?", Nicole Wellens, Lonza Cell Culture Specialist, will discuss the following topics:

  • Scientific concerns about cell culturing with serum
  • The case for serum-free cell culture
  • How to switch from serum to serum-free culturing with little effort

More information about attending the webinar is available here.





