Catalyst screening collaboration

Sinocompound Catalysts has partnered with InCatT to launch a specialist catalyst screening service for pharmaceutical and fine chemical companies looking to optimise their reactions. The new service draws on InCatT’s extensive experience in screening homogeneous catalysts combined with Sinocompound’s expertise in custom synthesis, scale-up and manufacturing of advanced catalysts and ligands. By combining these capabilities under a single offering, customers benefit from an accelerated development process that will reduce their time to market.

Identifying the best catalyst system for a reaction can often be laborious, time-consuming and difficult to predict. However, high throughput screening (HTS) of homogeneous catalysts enables rapid and efficient identification of the best-performing catalyst, providing the customer with a robust, reproducible, and cost-efficient process.

Dr Carin Seechurn, technical advisor, Sinocompound, explained, “Many pharmaceutical and fine chemical companies are looking for specialist catalyst screening services to support their process development activities and help them progress to market more quickly. This service is a natural expansion of Sinocompound’s core expertise as a global provider of advanced homogeneous catalysts and ligands. Knowing a customer’s likely requirements earlier means we can rapidly develop the new catalysts they need or scale-up existing ones. Ultimately this streamlines the customer’s process development journey and removes unnecessary delays and bottlenecks.”

Dr Sander Kluwer, CEO, InCatT, commented, “At InCatT, we are specialized in rapid catalyst screening and optimisation. Our equipment allows us to assess large numbers of catalysts in a very short time – up to 96 catalysts per day – and we have access to our own library of ligands that are easy to prepare via robotic synthesis routes. Next to catalyst finding, we are specialised in optimisation by kinetic profiling and scale-up to 20 L. By partnering with Sinocompound, we can screen an extensive portfolio of catalysts, perform the optimisation to relevant scales and be assured that further scale-up is available via our new partner. This, we envision, is an important asset for our customers to use to successfully manufacture their product.”