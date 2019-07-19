CAR-T cell range expands

AMS Bio has announce new CAR-T cells, engineered CAR-T target cells, PBMC, cell media and activation beads in response to the rapid growth in research on the therapeutic uses of CAR-T cells.

All CAR-T cell products from AMS Bio are T cells produced from either a group of donors or from individual donor transduced with CAR (Chimeric antigen receptor) - lentivirus.

These CAR-T cells can target different tumour antigens such CD19, CD133, Her-2, EGFR, VEGFR-2 or mesothelin that are highly over-expressed in tumours. These CAR-T cells can express inducible caspase-9 or other suicide gene to induce CAR-T cell killing for increased safety in case this construct in future will be proposed to use in clinical trials. All of the CAR-T cell products can be validated for transduction efficiency, cell killing activity and Real time cytotoxicity activity. All CAR-T cells have negative mock controls: lentivirus-transduced CAR-T cells, no ScFv-transduced CAR-T cells and non-transduced T cells.

In addition to these off-the-shelf CAR-T cell products, AMS Bio offers a growing list of engineered cell lines including CAR-T/NK cells and target cells (GFP-Raji cells) to support custom development in applications including animal studies.

PBMC (Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells) are isolated from blood samples using standard Ficoll-Paque and density gradient centrifugation. These PMBC cells can be used for isolation of T cells (used to generate CAR-T cells) and other cell types.

The company's new CAR T-cell Expansion Medium is specifically optimised for expansion of CAR T-cells, providing 100-fold greater expansion than normal media. CD28 / CD3 cell activation/expansion beads have been introduced to enable researchers to activate and expand human T cells: CD4+, CD8+ T cells, antigen specific T cells or polyclonal T cells.