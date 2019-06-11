Calling all science photographers

The Royal Photographic Society’s new Science Photographer of the Year competition 2019. The competition is open to all ages and levels of expertise and there are two categories; Science Photographer of the Year and Young Science Photographer of the Year (under 18 years old). Entries are now being accepted for’s new Science Photographer of the Year competition 2019. The competition is open to all ages and levels of expertise and there are two categories; Science Photographer of the Year and Young Science Photographer of the Year (under 18 years old).

Entrants are required to take a visually appealing picture that tells a science story either with a camera or smart phone and the winners will be announced at an event in London in October. The winning photographs will be chosen by an expert panel of selectors including TV Science Presenter Dallas Campbell.

RPS Science Exhibition Coordinator, Gary Evans says, “The competition is open to everyone. We are looking for images from all ages that tell a story about science – how it is used, how it looks or how it impacts people’s lives. Fun or serious, the selectors will be looking for the story behind the picture as well as the visual impact it makes.”

TV’s Dallas Campbell says, “I am delighted to be involved in this competition. Science is all around us whether it be engineering, astronomy, the microscopic world or nature and what’s great is that you don’t even need professional camera equipment to capture it. The competition makes science accessible to everyone via the readily available medium of photography and I am really looking forward to seeing the entries we receive.”