Black microplates for light-sensitive samples

Porvair Sciences has expanded its range of high quality, black microplates that minimise sample degradation by exposure to light, even over long storage periods.

Available in a choice of 48-, 96- and 384-well formats, the black plates are precisely manufactured to applicable ANSI/SLAS dimensions, ensuring complete compatibility with almost all readers and automated equipment.

Manufactured from polypropylene, the range of black microplates offer excellent heat and solvent resistant qualities. Using only ultra-pure grade polymer means that each black plate has near zero leachates ensuring long-term sample integrity. The black plates are supplied RNase/DNase-free, meaning they can be used to store even the most sensitive biological samples.

To prevent evaporation, hydration of DMSO solutions and to completely eliminate light from samples, Porvair Sciences additionally offers a selection of Absorb Max light blocking sealing films that may be applied to the top of the black plates. A split backing and edge cut-outs make positioning and applying the sealing film quick and simple.

The light-blocking and absorbing properties of the black microplates, used in conjunction with Absorb Max sealing films (P/N 229520), provides a perfect combination for protecting light-sensitive assays or samples during storage.