Biorector for labs

IKA-Works is bringing a new bioreactor into the market. Habitat enables the reproducible and standardised cultivation of a wide variety of cell types. It is a bioreactor, photobioreactor and fermenter in one and sets new standards with its ergonomic and efficient operation.

Whether mixing, temperature control, automation, safety or design - this new bioreactor combines all of IKA's core competencies and yet is a true innovation. With Habitat, IKA launches its first own bioreactor - with the aim to significantly improve the device and its handling.

First bioreactor with lid stand

IKA believes this is the first laboratory bioreactor with a stand. The lid never has to be put down. The motor is hooked onto the side of the stand and the sensors are safely stowed away. All this ensures ergonomic working, a tidy laboratory and faster emptying.

New mixing mode

The company's engineers have developed a new mixing mode, specifically for Habitat. In Chaotic Mode, the mixing of the reactor content follows the mathematical principle of chaotic-dynamic systems. This ensures even faster and more effective mixing.

Individual PID handling

The individual PID handling gives laboratories control options for scaling growth processes. The administrator does not have to be a simulation expert. If the temperature values are manipulated, the software checks the consequences of the change for the processes.

Broad range of applications

Depending on the type of cells to be cultivated, laboratories can use the new tool as a bioreactor or - in combination with IKA thermostats - as a fermenter. By connecting LED light panels, the system even becomes a photobioreactor.

Short training time

Right from the first handle, the detachable tablet and intuitive operating software make the work easier. The system's intelligent calibration management makes the calibration of temperature, pH and DO sensors straightforward. All test components (reactor size, stirrer, etc.) and all measurements are stored. And the four integrated peristaltic pumps facilitate cell harvesting. Thus, the entire handling is simple and the learning time is short. Longer experiments can run safely without permanent personal supervision on site.