Biological safety cabinets

The new Purair Bio biological safety cabinet (BSC) is certified for safety and performance in accordance with NSF/ANSI Standard 49 and EN12469 which certifies Class II, Type A2 laminar flow cabinets are suitable for working with biosafety agents at levels 1, 2, 3, and 4. Air Science 4ft models are certified by NSF.

The main benefits offered by the Air Science biological safety cabinet include: