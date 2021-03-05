Biological safety cabinet

Thermo Fisher Scientific has further expanded its offering of Class II Biological Safety Cabinets (BSCs) with the addition of an advanced system designed to meet the sample and user protection requirements of bioprocessing, clinical diagnostic and biopharmaceutical laboratories.

The new Herasafe 2025 BSC offers superior levels of reliability to ensure uncompromised sample and user safety. The system is equipped with SmartFlow Plus technology, which uses dual blower motors to control and balance the cabinet inflow and downflow air velocities in real-time, eliminating the need for a manual damper while providing enhanced sample and operator protection. Furthermore, Digital Airflow Verification (DAVe) Plus alarm signals any out-of-specification conditions, allowing for timely corrective action to be taken. An electric sash opening with an automated position-finding capability prevents ambiguity, whereas the system’s optional crossbeam UV irradiation enables thorough disinfection, providing an additional level of sample safety.

“Safeguarding samples from airborne impurities and cross-contamination, as well as, protecting scientists from the materials they are working with, are critical requirements in bioprocessing, clinical diagnostic and biopharmaceutical laboratories,” explains Douglas Wernerspach from Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The new Herasafe 2025 BSC has been developed to provide a controlled environment for safe sample handling, offering our customers peace of mind that their valuable research, and themselves, are protected at all times. Due to its versatility, the system is suitable for use across a wide range of applications, including cell culture, vaccine and biologics development, and bioproduction.”

The Herasafe 2025 BSC is easy to operate via a simple interface, incorporating clear icons and functions. Additionally, the system features side glass windows, which enable an unobstructed view of the entire work area, while its low-noise operation minimises disruption to the working environment.