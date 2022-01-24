Bioinformatics service launched

Following the recent launch of Dolomite Bio’s RNAdia kit for single cell research, the firm is now launching a bioinformatics service, which can be purchased alongside the kit as simply as if you were buying reagents. With upfront costs, allowing for easy forecasting, cost-effective and hassle-free single cell RNA-Sequencing.

Data analysis is an essential part of single cell research, but it isn’t always possible to have bioinformatic capabilities in house. Researchers face obstacles such as having too little data to justify the cost of having their own bioinformatician or training an existing team member. Alternatively, the volume of data could be too high on the existing internal bioinformatic resource. Unlike most data analysis services, Dolomite Bio will accept sample sizes ranging from as little as one sample, to as many as your research project requires.

The specialised skills required for data analysis coding, especially for complex projects is a headache most researchers will be familiar with. This new bioinformatics service delivers fast and reliable data analysis in partnership with users. When purchasing data analysis services alongside the RNAdia kit, researchers will have access to dedicated support from one of Dolomite Bio’s experienced bioinformaticians, ready to answer all their queries and needs, as well as producing their data in the most optimised way possible.

With RNAdia on the Nadia platform, researchers can take scRNA-Seq to the next level. The Nadia platform uses automation and flexibility to generate high quality reproducible single cell data, alongside the high quality, low cost, complete solution from cells to data with the RNAdia kit and bioinformatic service.

Xuan Nguyen, Bioinformatics Leader for Dolomite Bio commented: ‘Many customers have expressed to us that they needed bioinformatics help. And our new service will help them through the resource-extensive and difficult pre-processing process. Coupling with the RNAdia reagent kit, our service now becomes end-to-end. We provide you with the machine, the reagent kit, and even bioinformatics!’