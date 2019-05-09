Benchtop centrifuges introduced

Labnet International has announced the recent addition of two new benchtop centrifuges to its popular laboratory centrifuge product line.
The C0226R Refrigerated Universal Microcentrifuge is a highly efficient tabletop design intended for general laboratory use. It is suitable for industrial, biochemical, medical, veterinary and other research laboratory applications. The C0226R is accompanied by a wide selection of rotors and accessories.
C0226R product features include:
● Maintenance-free induction motor
● Large graphic LCD display
● 99 user programs
● 10 acceleration/deceleration settings
The C0336 and C0336R High Performance Centrifuges’ high-speed operation expands their use to applications in molecular biology as well as basic research. The C0336 series centrifuges have capacity up to 400 mL with swing-out and fixed angle rotor options available.
C0336 and C0336R (Refrigerated) product features:
● Maintenance-free induction motor
● Large graphical LCD display
● 100 user programs
● Continuous and short time operation modes
● Programming of multi-segment acceleration and deceleration characteristics
● Password protection