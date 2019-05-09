Benchtop centrifuges introduced

Labnet International has announced the recent addition of two new benchtop centrifuges to its popular laboratory centrifuge product line.

The C0226R Refrigerated Universal Microcentrifuge is a highly efficient tabletop design intended for general laboratory use. It is suitable for industrial, biochemical, medical, veterinary and other research laboratory applications. The C0226R is accompanied by a wide selection of rotors and accessories.

C0226R product features include:

● Maintenance-free induction motor

● Large graphic LCD display

● 99 user programs

● 10 acceleration/deceleration settings



The C0336 and C0336R High Performance Centrifuges’ high-speed operation expands their use to applications in molecular biology as well as basic research. The C0336 series centrifuges have capacity up to 400 mL with swing-out and fixed angle rotor options available.

C0336 and C0336R (Refrigerated) product features:

● Maintenance-free induction motor

● Large graphical LCD display

● 100 user programs

● Continuous and short time operation modes

● Programming of multi-segment acceleration and deceleration characteristics

● Password protection

