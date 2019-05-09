subscribe
 

General Lab Products

Benchtop centrifuges introduced

9th May 2019


Labnet International has announced the recent addition of two new benchtop centrifuges to its popular laboratory centrifuge product line.

The C0226R Refrigerated Universal Microcentrifuge is a highly efficient tabletop design intended for general laboratory use. It is suitable for industrial, biochemical, medical, veterinary and other research laboratory applications. The C0226R is accompanied by a wide selection of rotors and accessories.

C0226R product features include:
●      Maintenance-free induction motor
●      Large graphic LCD display
●      99 user programs
●      10 acceleration/deceleration settings
 
The C0336 and C0336R High Performance Centrifuges’ high-speed operation expands their use to applications in molecular biology as well as basic research. The C0336 series centrifuges have capacity up to 400 mL with swing-out and fixed angle rotor options available.

C0336 and C0336R (Refrigerated) product features:
●      Maintenance-free induction motor
●      Large graphical LCD display
●      100 user programs
●      Continuous and short time operation modes
●      Programming of multi-segment acceleration and deceleration characteristics
●      Password protection
 





Subscribe

Subscribe



Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close