Bench meters launched

Designed to facilitate reliable electrochemistry testing for a wide range of laboratories working in many areas of research, the newly launched Thermo Scientific Eutech 1700 series bench meters offer accurate measurement of pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen. With user-friendly features and easy-to-use functionality, the bench meters are well-suited for teaching, agriculture and industrial labs with varying levels of technical expertise.

“For more than 30 years, Eutech instruments have set the standard for quality and performance in analytical testing, empowering customers to meet a wide range of application needs,” said Mayoorathan Maheswaran, senior research and development manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The latest addition to the Eutech portfolio builds on a proven track record of internationally recognised achievements in sensor technology, software programming and product design to allow all users, from novice to experienced, to produce accurate readings with confidence.”



The new bench meters have a small footprint (187.2mm x 155.2mm x 61.7mm), using up less room in the lab workspace and storage areas while bringing intuitive operations and durable construction to the benchtop. Certified to comply with various global testing standards, Eutech instruments pioneered the inclusion of application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) and are manufactured in Singapore, Asia's design and technology hub.