Automating wet chemistry analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched two new wet chemistry analysers that deliver fully automated, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-compliant testing for environmental, agricultural, and industrial testing labs.

Through custom-designed software, the new Gallery Aqua Master and Gallery Plus Aqua Master analysers offer extensive workflow automation for high-throughput, simultaneous multiparameter wet chemistry testing following EPA-approved methods and international standards. The easy-to-use analysers are suitable for users with different expertise levels, and a single technician can operate them with only a few hours of training. Labs can therefore increase efficiency and better protect their operations from staff shortages.

“Nutrient and water testing is critical for environmental and public health protection, agricultural assessment, and industrial water analyses. However, multiparameter wet chemistry analysis is often labour-intensive and time-consuming,” said Dino Alfano, vice president and general manager, ion chromatography and sample preparation, Thermo Fisher. “The new Gallery Aqua Master analysers address these challenges by enabling laboratories to fully automate their workflows while more easily meeting regulations. Scientists can therefore focus better on what matters most—creating a healthier, cleaner and safer world.”

Benefits of the new analysers include regulatory compliance, streamlined, flexible workflow automation, confidence in results, minimised manual errors, traceable results, cost-efficiency and improved sustainability.