The new Verso Q20 automated sample storage system from Hamilton Storage lets users take control of their time – and their samples – with hands-free sample storage and access. Scientists can discover the benefits this compact solution offers during its market debut at the SLAS 2020 International Conference & Exhibition, January 25-29 at the San Diego Convention Center.



Verso Q20 works right where its users work; not in a lab down the hall or in another building. Users now have instant access to their samples on their terms. With a few keystrokes on the user interface, or remotely through any mobile device or laboratory information management system (LIMS), the system rapidly fulfills the order while the user is free to focus attention elsewhere. With grab-and-go convenience in mind, Verso Q20 will even arrange samples just the way the user wants them.



Sample placement is practically effortless through the convenient I/O module. It can accommodate a wide variety of labware types so users can continue using their preferred sample vessels. Automated barcode scanning, lockout controls and a full digital audit trail prevent the risk of lost or missing samples.



To provide the utmost in hands-free workflow convenience, Verso Q20 boasts the ability to integrate with automated liquid handling systems from Hamilton Company or third-party robotic providers.



