Automated barcode applicator

Porvair Sciences has launched eGecko², an automated barcode application system that provides the ideal high throughput solution for precisely applying barcode labels onto racks of plates and petri dishes.

Based upon a robust and proven label printer and print engine, the eGecko² is a completely integrated printer and application unit in one, requiring only an electrical supply for operation.

A choice of easily exchangeable operating heads allows users to apply labels on both flat and curved surfaces. Programmable Z axis motion control application macros allow the unit to automatically adjust between plate types (shallow to deep well) and petri dishes and then position and apply the labels accordingly.



Powerful, yet highly intuitive software enables the creation of label position and the ability to run the eGecko² automation simultaneously. Integrated third party software, Bartender, is used to directly drive data to the printer. Alternative data can be used upon request.



Using its fully integrated PC, the new tool enables users to connect to their network LIMS system to allow live data transfer and validation of application labels. Running in the on-board optional verification mode, eGecko² allows users to print and verify all labels to ensure no unreadable labels enter a workflow.

