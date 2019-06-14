Assessing nanoparticle antimicrobial properties

Testa Analytical Solutions reports on how a BI-200SM light scattering goniometer has been used to help assess the antimicrobial properties of silver and copper nanoparticles.

In the study, various strains of Escherichia coli, Bacillus subtilis and Staphylococcus Aureus were treated with suspensions of suspended silver and copper nanoparticles. To assess the effectiveness of the nanoparticles, a BI-200SM goniometer was used to measure the size of the suspended nanoparticles by obtaining particle size distribution data via dynamic light scattering (DLS).

Carlo Dessy, managing director of Testa Analytical, says: "Silver and copper ions have been known to have antimicrobial properties and are used as superior disinfectants for wastewater generated from hospitals containing infectious microorganisms. Learning how to manipulate these silver and copper nanoparticles can lead to discoveries that may greatly impact applications in the fields of medical devices, food processing, and water treatment. I am very pleased to see that the BI-200SM goniometer has helped the researchers that undertook this study to conclude that silver and copper nanoparticles show great promise as antimicrobial agents against Escherichia coli, Bacillus subtilis and Staphylococcus Aureus."

The goniometer system is a precision, research-grade instrument designed for exacting light scattering measurements. Based on a special turntable with precision ball bearings and stepping motor, the system's modular, automated design and quality construction guarantee precise measurements due to the wobble-free movement of the detector. It can measure light scattering over a wide angular range (8° to 155° with 25mm cells) and offers fine adjustment of measurement angles to 0.01° directly using a large, fine-control knob. Fine-screw vertical adjustment makes centre of rotation measurement easier when aligning cells. Precise repeatable data is ensured by automated heating and cooling of the sample cell using and standard external recirculating system.