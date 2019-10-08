Art in a pharmaceutical capsule

ACG Group has announced winners in the first-of-its-kind "Art in a Capsule" competition. Initially launched in April of this year, the contest challenged aspiring artists to create miniature masterpieces –­ so tiny, in fact, that they could fit inside one of the company's signature capsules.

More than 80 miniature entries were received from around the world. The winner of the US$5,000 grand prize was Ajay Kumar Mattewada, whose diminutive depiction of an India military cavalryman stood out from the pea-sized pack. Second and third places went to Rusi Barucha and Arthur Lazaryan, respectively. Jessica Noelle Morse and Silas Gonzalez, also won US$1,000 apiece for a special Judge's Discretion category.



Though its entries were small in stature, the competition itself received artwork from far and wide: 30 from ACG's home country of India, 30+ from the USA and 25 from Europe and 4 from Latin America. The innovative artwork showcased a diverse range of styles and subject matters, and was judged on three parameters: execution, concept and 'wow' factor. Jury members included Ms. Nandini Singh, a prominent collector of Indian Art, Prof Vishwanath. D. Sable, Dean, Sir JJ School of Art, one of the oldest and respected art institutions of India, and Ms. Nina Neve, an art connoisseur and "Wildlife artist of the year" coordinator at David Shepherd Wildlife foundation.



Regarding the competition, Mr. Peter Neve, CMO, ACG said: "We are quite happy to see the response to our Art in a Capsule competition from across the world. It has garnered attention from promising artists, and we were inspired by how each entrant painstakingly laboured over the project, displaying not only talent but also drive and passion."

