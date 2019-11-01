Applications optimisation

Uniqsis reports on increasing interest from scientists wanting to invest in a flow chemistry system matched to their applications needs.

Technical director, Dr Mark Ladlow, says: "Whilst many customers like the 'all-in-one-box' automation of our FlowSyn flow reactor series, an increasing number are expressing an appreciation for the modularity of our entry-level FlowLab Plus systems."

FlowLab Plus is a versatile flow chemistry system designed around the Uniqsis Binary Pumpdual channel reagent delivery system. The system is configured to run both manual and automated flow chemistry reactions. The system may be configured with any combination of up to 4 individual reactor modules to exactly match application needs.

A wide variety of configurations are possible. By selecting from the HotCoil and HotChip heated reactor modules, and the Polar Bear Plus Flow or Polar Bear Plus GSM cryogenic modules, an operating range from -40°C to 300°C is possible.

Adding powerful FlowControl II software permits integration of the FlowLab Plus with a fraction collector, much more sophisticated reaction automation (such as automated sample loop filling), the ability to programme multiple experiments and integration with the Flow-UVinline UV-vis spectrophotometer to monitor steady state conditions in real time.

The computer, pumps and modules in a FlowLab Plus are connected over a LAN using an Ethernet hub. In this way, the system can be controlled remotely by Wi-Fi, allowing the control computer to be conveniently operated outside the user's fumehood.