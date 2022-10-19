Thermo Fisher Scientific has recently announced the release of a new application-specific LC System: Tthe Vanquish analytical purification LC system featuring the new integrated Vanquish fraction collector.

The new Vanquish analytical purification LC system combines the separation power of analytical LC with precise fractionation to generate high-purity products or for the isolation of contaminants. Moreover, with the introduction of the new integrated fraction collector, a wide application range is covered, giving all users precision in purification across their whole analytical workflow.

Biopharma laboratories can now accurately fractionate with high recovery and low carry-over, with additional automation features that will allow researchers to focus on success in their process results instead of handling the tool. “We have two Vanquish fraction collectors and are running them 24/7 right now. No matter the fraction size, it is fractionated and afterwards reanalyzed. The team is thrilled, and these fraction collectors are running robustly with no errors,” said Dr. Alexander Schwenger, Senior Manager Analytical Development for CureVac in Germany.

“Biopharmaceutical laboratories working at the forefront of new drug development require detailed characterisation of impurities. The superior user experience and separation performance of our Vanquish LC product line, with the addition of the new Vanquish fraction collector, enable researchers to isolate and purify compounds right after their analytical separation,” said Kent Davidson, vice president and general manager, high performance chromatography solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With our broad range of high-quality chromatographic consumables, our customers can be confident that sample integrity will be preserved throughout their analytical workflow. Our products can dramatically accelerate the science to get new life-saving drugs to the patient.”