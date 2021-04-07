AMS Bio, in association with Nordmark Biochemicals, is now offering animal-free Collagenase and Neutral Protease enzymes, isolated from Clostridium histolyticum, for in vitro tissue dissociation leading to high yields of viable cells.

Being animal-free, these enzymes are very safe and offer reduced regulatory hurdles for use in clinical applications. They are manufactured under GMP guidelines using a plant-based production process that guarantees no risk of cross-contamination with animal-derived materials. These top-quality enzymes can be used on a wide range of cell/tissue types and are supported with specific protocols available based on each application.

Highly consistent, top quality Collagenase and Neutral Protease are essential tissue dissociation enzymes for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications. In addition to the animal-free enzymes, this product portfolio includes a comprehensive range of Collagenase and Neutral Protease enzymes manufactured under GMP guidelines with certified TSE safety and virus validation studies carried out for each batch. The high level of quality control involved in the production of these enzymes means that they have reliable lot-to-lot consistency with accurate analysis of proteolytic enzyme activities.

The company also offers research-grade Collagenase and Neutral Protease enzymes. These research grade enzymes are available with a wide range of enzymatic activities, from standard collagenases, offering balanced amounts of other proteolytic activities, to highly purified collagenases. As each application requires different digestion conditions, this large range of Collagenase NB products offers optimal digestion conditions for a wide variety of tissue types.