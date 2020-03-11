Shimadzu applies a new qualitative approach to its hardware and software solutions, benefitting the users with a surplus of lab productivity and profitability. Under the umbrella of Analytical Intelligence, more and more analytical systems will be equipped with automated functions relieving users from organizational, input and processing works. As a first step, Analytical Intelligence functions are incorporated in selected system solutions such as the new Nexera series of (U)HPLC systems as well as the UV-i Selection spectrophotometers and the Nexis SCD-2030 sulfur chemiluminescence detection system.

Analytical Intelligence allows systems to detect and resolve issues automatically, enabling users to easily review instrument status, optimize resource allocation and achieve higher throughput. In a nutshell, the concept

covers automated support functions utilizing digital technology such as M2M, IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), enabling higher productivity with maximum reliability

allows a system to monitor and diagnose itself, handle any issues during data acquisition without user input and automatically behave as if it were operated by an expert

supports the acquisition of high quality, reproducible data regardless of operator skill level for both routine use and demanding applications.

Analytical Intelligence makes lab management simple and enables higher productivity, maximum reliability and better connectivity.



The first solutions being equipped with Analytical Intelligence functions