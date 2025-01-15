Aiosyn’s breast cancer algorithm

AI-powered pathology company Aiosyn’s algorithm for mitotic figure counting has received CE marking under the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) for use in diagnostics.

“We look forward to partnering with pathology laboratories and demonstrating its added value for breast cancer grading”, said Patrick de Boer, CEO of Aiosyn.

Aiosyn Mitosis Breast uses deep learning to detect cell division in whole slide images. Trained on extensive datasets from multiple laboratories, the algorithm guides treatment decisions by standardising grading assessments.

Mitotic count is vital to tumour grading and is a prognostic indicator in breast cancer. Standardising this process improves diagnostic consistency while saving pathologists time.

The algorithm was trained on extensive datasets from multiple pathology laboratories. It was found that pathologists using the algorithm saved time and increase productivity and consistency.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women, with over 2.3m women diagnosed in 2022 worldwide.