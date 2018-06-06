Agreement to develop ISH protocols for RNA/DNA targets

Lunaphore Technologies, a next-generation tissue diagnostics company, and Vitro, a manufacturer in the field of pathology and biomedical research, have announced a collaboration agreement to develop in situ hybridisation (ISH) protocols for RNA and DNA targets in tissue using reagents provided by Vitro on Lunaphore's rapid autostaining platform.

ISH hybridisation techniques not only require the implementation of protocols with long overnight incubation times, but also the protocol automation is challenging. The partnership is aiming to further facilitate the development of ISH applications for Lunaphore's platform with shorter turnaround times using one of the latest automation technologies.

Lunaphore's CEO, Ata Tuna Ciftlik, said: "Vitro and Lunaphore have a very good strategical fit to address ISH applications, which are a large portion of the tissue diagnostics market. Our partner Vitro can provide access to key know-how as well as quality ISH reagents, while Lunaphore has a unique automation technology', and added: "While Lunaphore has so far focused on immunohistology, ISH applications have always remained strategically important. This collaboration indeed proves the potential of our technology to address this highly attractive market segment."