subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Biotech & Life Sciences

Agreement to develop ISH protocols for RNA/DNA targets

6th June 2018


Lunaphore Technologies, a next-generation tissue diagnostics company, and Vitro, a manufacturer in the field of pathology and biomedical research, have announced a collaboration agreement to develop in situ hybridisation (ISH) protocols for RNA and DNA targets in tissue using reagents provided by Vitro on Lunaphore's rapid autostaining platform.

ISH hybridisation techniques not only require the implementation of protocols with long overnight incubation times, but also the protocol automation is challenging. The partnership is aiming to further facilitate the development of ISH applications for Lunaphore's platform with shorter turnaround times using one of the latest automation technologies.

Lunaphore's CEO, Ata Tuna Ciftlik, said: "Vitro and Lunaphore have a very good strategical fit to address ISH applications, which are a large portion of the tissue diagnostics market. Our partner Vitro can provide access to key know-how as well as quality ISH reagents, while Lunaphore has a unique automation technology', and added: "While Lunaphore has so far focused on immunohistology, ISH applications have always remained strategically important. This collaboration indeed proves the potential of our technology to address this highly attractive market segment."

 


Tags: 
Lunaphore
vitro
ISH


Related Stories: 
Project pools expertise to develop and market an in vitro diagnostic kit for chronic, viral hepatitis
Why MRC said no to in vitro fertilisation
New online in vitro diagnostic resource
On-line preparation techniques for plasma and in vitro sampling
Locked nucleic acid ­ a new tool for in vitro DNA diagnostics


Subscribe

Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close