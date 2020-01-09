Advances in image capture software

Syngene has announced that its GeneSys software is now available with the addition of new ChemiRapid, Signal Accumulation Calculator (SAC) and Enhanced Image features designed to improve chemiluminescence imaging workflow and quality. The software, available for free download to users of specific Syngene imaging systems, offers picture perfect chemi blot images. has announced that its GeneSys software is now available with the addition of new ChemiRapid, Signal Accumulation Calculator (SAC) and Enhanced Image features designed to improve chemiluminescence imaging workflow and quality. The software, available for free download to users of specific Syngene imaging systems, offers picture perfect chemi blot images.

Using the new ChemiRapid feature, scientists working with chemi blots can in one-click take a quick, single image of their blot to check for the absence or presence of specific proteins. For researchers who want to take a series of cumulative chemi images to generate highly accurate blot information, GeneSys also includes the new Signal Accumulation Calculator (SAC) feature.

With SAC users set the shortest and longest exposure times that they think will achieve their optimal image. They then choose the number of images they would like to capture and SAC calculates exposure times for each image at even intervals between the shortest and longest exposure times. Each successive image includes all the accumulated signal from the previous images, plus the additional exposure time, making it easy for scientists to select the image which has the optimal balance of signal to background from this set of images.

For use in Syngene’s G:Box Chemi, mini and GeneGnome systems, the new SAC feature allows scientists to image their blots while they walk away, saving them the time and effort of trying to find the perfect exposure time. This provides higher quality and more cost-effective blot imaging than would be produced using X-rays films which can only capture one chemi image at a single time point. The new SAC feature is ideal for scientists who want to automate their workflow to obtain high quality, accurate images of ECL and other chemiluminescence Western blots.