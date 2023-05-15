Leica Biosystems has announced the European launch of Bond-Prime, a faster, more advanced staining solution. It delivers all elements of universal access – able to handle any slide, in any combination, at any time, using any reagent.

Single or STAT slides can be turned around in one hour, enabling pathologists to deliver a diagnosis quickly, especially vital for patients needing urgent diagnostic decisions. Turnaround time (TAT) for the average immunohistochemistry (IHC) slide is shortened to an average 90 minutes, with 100% instrument utilisation without the need for constant attention.

The Bond-Prime staining solution seamlessly adapts and optimises workflow to stain slides as needed, leaving no slide staining position unutilized. It offers 70 open-access reagent positions, with a total on-board capacity of 72 slides.

“In today’s fast-paced health care environment, adaptability is essential to ensure that slides are processed in a timely manner, without compromising on quality,” explained Colin White, senior vice president of Advanced Staining, and Imaging. “Bond-Primeis a generation ahead. It enables labs to achieve a high-speed, continuous workflow, an average single slide TAT of 90 minutes, no downtime and minimal need for manual intervention. The impact on quality and productivity is truly impressive.”

In addition to adaptability and speed, the platform incorporates novel technology to further enhance the quality of staining available to laboratories. This produces consistently crisp, clear stains that are gentle on sample tissue with minimal carry-over. Leica Biosystems developed Active Reagent Control (ARC) to make it possible to deliver a highly controlled reagent application and incubation.

“We have a history of innovation that addresses specific customer needs,” said Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, president at Leica Biosystems. “The Bond-Prime staining solution presents a quantifiable benefit to mid-sized and large laboratories in terms of both quality and greater efficiency. STAT cases can be processed quickly and efficiently, without holding back the validation of more routine cases. By streamlining workflow, the use of Bond-Prime ensures that fewer cases overall are left pending.”