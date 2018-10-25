Advanced porous plastics to be showcased

Porvair Sciences, original manufacturer of porous plastics, will be showcasing its advanced materials for the medical and life science markets at this year’s Compamed exhibition in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Visitors to Booth F08 in Hall 8a, will be able to learn how Porvair's BioVyon range of high-performance porous materials has been incorporated into products to achieve more sensitive analysis, better healthcare, improved medical knowledge as well as faster diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Also on display will be the latest life science and medical products and application solutions from Porvair’s fast growing Laboratory Division.

Alan Hughes, Advanced Materials account manager at Porvair Sciences commented, "The requirements of porous materials used in devices and systems for medical diagnostics and drug delivery applications are usually far more stringent than those for industrial applications. They need to be contamination-free with very low levels of leachables and with full traceability. Regulatory approval is also an essential prerequisite for many products in these sectors. Drawing upon the wide range of production equipment in our Wrexham, UK facility we not only manufacture the BioVyon materials but can also assemble finished products in our cleanroom facility for OEM partners to the high standards demanded by these regulated markets."

The BioVyon range of advanced porous plastic materials is being used in applications including drug filtration and purification, catheter vents, bone cement mixing in the operating theatre and nasal spray filters.