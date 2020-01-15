Adjustable tip spacing pipette saves researchers time

Researchers in the Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology at the University of Maryland Medical School are using Integra’s Voyager adjustable tip spacing pipette to study the role of certain secreted chaperones in the formation of aggregates in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.



The pipette offers adjustable tip spacing from 4.5 to 33mm at the push of a button, enabling multiple samples to be transferred simultaneously in the blink of an eye, reducing transfer steps and helping to prevent pipetting errors and repetitive strain injuries.



Professor Iris Lindberg explained: “We chose the Voyager because we can adjust tip spacing electronically using one hand. It’s great for a range of applications, including loading gels, multiple dispensing from the same tip, and especially for rapid transfer of samples between plate formats.



“We perform a rapid method of picking individual stably-transfected clones of adherent eukaryotic cells from a 10cm plate through an agarose overlay directly into a 48 well plate. The pipette is then used to feed the plate and to screen for high-expressing clones. We use 13mm spacing to take conditioned (serum-free) medium out of the 48 well plate, which we then change to 9mm spacing to dispense two replicates of each original well into a 96 well screening plate for ELISA and/or dot blot expression screening. I am very pleased with the pipette; it is very robust and it gets used a lot."