Additions to microscope cameras portfolio

Zeiss has introduced four new high-quality CMOS cameras for digital imaging in light microscopy. These cameras complete the portfolio of Axiocam models designed for demanding microscopy applications.

The new microscope cameras, Axiocam 705 colour and 712 colour deliver high image quality for histology, pathology or material research and analysis, thanks to excellent colour rendition and greatly improved dynamic range. Axiocam 705 mono and 712 mono are ideal for demanding fluorescence live-cell imaging with fast frame rates and high dynamic range. Also, their extended near-IR sensitivity allows for deeper insights into sample structures.

Demanding microscopy applications call for a combination of excellent contrast, resolution, dynamic range, sensitivity and readout speed. In all these aspects, the performance of the four neew microscope cameras benefits greatly from their new high-quality CMOS sensors. Small 3.45 µm pixels and low noise levels in combination with the fast USB 3.0 platform enable researchers to carry out extremely fast imaging experiments while maintaining excellent signal quality. Also, the new cameras' global shutter architecture allows capturing dynamic samples without creating motion artifacts.

Axiocam 705 mono and Axiocam 705 color are 5-megapixel cameras optimised for fast speed and high dynamic range. They are ideal for the acquisition of large samples with 12 megapixels, thereby greatly reducing the need for stitching.