96 channel pipette launched

Integra Biosciences has launched the Mini 96 portable electronic pipette, giving labs access to increased liquid handling productivity. This ultra-compact and portable system is affordable and available in four volume ranges – 0.5-12.5 µl, 5-125 µl, 10-300 µl and 50-1250 µl – offering improved productivity for virtually any microplate-based liquid handling task.

The lightweight and efficient Mini 96 is designed to offer the versatility of a handheld pipette in a high throughput system. Weighing under 10kg, with integrated carrying handles, the system is easy to transport and incorporate into any stage of a workflow. Electronic tip loading and ejection together with motor-driven pipetting make the pipette ideal for repetitive liquid handling tasks. A range of modes, including mixing and repeat dispense functions, improve the reproducibility of pipetting tasks while eliminating the burden of repetitive strain. The system is customisable with an optional two position stage, which allows for partial plate filling, such as half plates or single columns for serial dilutions.

This easy-to-use 96 channel pipette promises to offer the same simplicity as a single channel electronic pipette. With a large touchscreen user interface and simple on-screen tutorials, the system intuitively guides new users through a range of pipetting tasks, without the need for additional training, to maximise throughput and productivity.