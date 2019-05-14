2D coded tube selection from racks

Ziath has introduced a combination of instruments that ensures the correct 2D coded tubes are automatically withdrawn from storage racks without the huge expense of a fully-robotic tube picking system.

The Mohawk tube selector is a cost-effective semi-automated unit for selecting 2D-bar coded tubes from their storage racks, an ideal solution for many medium-throughput applications such as compound management and biobanking.

The real power of the new solution comes from the built-in operational verification and tractability afforded by linking a Ziath CMOS-camera-based scanner directly to the Mohawk picker. The control interface software allows a rack of tubes to be scanned and decoded so that tubes to be picked by the Mohawk can be identified by their individual bar codes. Once the Mohawk has ejected the tubes from their parent racks, a daughter rack can be assembled manually. This is then verified on the same scanner to ensure that only the correct tubes have been selected from the parent rack(s).

Alternatively, the Mohawk tube selector software can use an imported pick list, generated in an Excel spreadsheet, LIMS or inventory management program, to select which tubes to pick. As before, the daughter rack(s) can then be verified on the connected Ziath scanner.

Using the powerful combination of the Mohawk semi-automated tube selector with a Ziath Cube, Express or Mirage scanner enables verifiable tube selection for the creation of daughter sample sub-sets both quickly and easily with full tractability throughout.