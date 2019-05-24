16-channel pipette

Integra Biosciences is expanding the Evolve manual pipette range with the launch of the new 16-channel Evolve. Ergonomically designed to increase productivity and improve user handling, the new model is available in 10, 50 and 100 µl formats. The 16-channel option features 4.5 mm tip spacing, ideal for working with 384-well plates, reducing the number of pipetting movements, improving accuracy and increasing reproducibility.



Evolve pipettes use three adjustable dials for individually setting each decimal, unlike the single rotating plunger seen on traditional manual pipettes. This reduces repetitive stress injuries and enables users to set volumes in a fraction of the time ­ increasing efficiency ­ especially when adjusting from low to high volumes and vice versa. With a full line of single, 8-, 12- and 16-channel Evolve manual pipettes now available, covering a volume range of 0.2 to 5,000 µl, the product family provides a ideal manual pipetting solution for any application.