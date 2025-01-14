Aurox expands activity into the US

The company’s con-focal technology is now available in the US

A laser-free confocal imaging company Aurox is expanding its activities into the US.

The company was established back in 2004, but the founders have worked in confocal microscopy since the 1980s.

Aurox's products are currently found inside devices created by other companies but the company now wants to bring its own brand products, Clarity and Unity, direct to the market through their US-based distribution partners.

Clarity helps users who want to upgrade their existing microscope. It can be combined with a microscope stand, a light source and camera culminating in a complete confocal microscope system.

The product is based upon Aurox’s structured illumination, laser free, spinning disk technology and is simple and easy to use according to the company. Clarity can be used on both inverted and upright microscopes, as well as macroscopes.

The Unity microscope is aimed at customers looking for an all-in-one system and is described by Aurox as 'a cost effective, widefield and confocal system with a choice of lenses and an integrated LED-based light source.'

The product can be operated through an ipad interface and used on a bench in an open lab.

There are currently four US-based distribution partners (situated on the west coast, north and lakes area, Texas and south, and east coast).