Water purification gets connected

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions has introduced internet connectivity to its Select range of laboratory water purification systems to further simplify asset management and maintenance for its customers. Smart Connect will be available on all new units as a standard feature and can be easily retrofitted to existing units by a Suez engineer, as part of a service visit.

The water purification systems are connected to the internet via the laboratory’s local Wi-Fi connection, and establish a secure link that allows key data from the system to be remotely accessed and viewed in real-time by the end user and also the Suez service and customer support functions. This provides vital information to the end users and allows the service engineers to monitor and assess the system’s flow rates, purity levels, dispense rates and more, enabling any faults to be remotely and efficiently diagnosed, saving time and hassle for laboratories.

“With Smart Connect we’re offering a modern and easy way for laboratories to manage and maintain their water purification systems,” says Steve Mines at Suez. “This new flexible connectivity allows us to keep a proactive watchful eye on our customers' systems, making them aware only when they need to take action and taking the time and hassle of regular maintenance and consumables management off their shoulders.”

Smart Connect provides a host of benefits to customers from the moment it is switched on, from complete visibility of all installed systems and help with equipment planning and management to real-time assurance on water consistency and quality. The upgrade also includes the installation of a new touchscreen control panel, which can be operated even when wearing latex gloves and simplifies on-site system usage and configuration for customers further still.