Walkaway automation for biochemical assays

22nd September 2017

The Spark-Stack offers fully automated processing of up to 50 assay plates

Tecan’s Spark multimode reader can now provide walkaway processing of up to 50 assay plates per run with the addition of the new Spark-Stack integrated microplate stacker.

This versatile and field-upgradeable module is designed to reliably automate plate loading, unloading and re-stacking for non-lidded SLAS-format microplates from six to 1,536 wells.

Suitable for assays requiring room temperature pre-incubation steps, the Spark-Stack is equipped with removable dark covers to protect light sensitive assay, such as AlphaLISA, AlphaScreen, AlphaPlex and GFP-transfected cells.

Software updates to both SparkControl and SparkControl Magellan provide seamless operation of the Spark-Stack module, helping to streamline laboratory workflows and allowing overnight running for greater productivity. 


tecan
automation
Biochemical assays
Multimode reader
walkaway automation
Spark multimode reader


