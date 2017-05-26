Walk-away system to count colonies on over 300 plates per hour

Synbiosis announces a new development collaboration with AAA Lab Equipment to integrate a ProtoCOL 3 colony counting system within an Irina automated plate feeder.

The integrated system will allow microbiologists to load plates and count colonies on up to 500 plates in 90 minutes, improving throughput and accuracy in QC laboratories.

Engineers at AAA Lab Equipment are working with Synbiosis to integrate the ProtoCOL 3 colony counter into their Irina automated plate feeding system.

The plate feeder holds up to 500, 90mm plates in two carousels and automatically removes a plate from the carousel, reads and scans barcodes, removes the lid (if required) and will transfer the plate into an automated colony counter.

Initially, AAA’s technical experts are re-engineering the plate feeder’s design for the ProtoCOL 3 system.

Engineers at AAA are also working to ensure the plate feeder will transfer a plate to the ProtoCOL 3, where a high-resolution CCD camera and unique LED lighting will produce images of colonies as small as 43 microns (0.043mm).

The ProtoCOL 3 software will count colonies and produce accurate results which will be automatically transferred to Excel or a LIMS system and plate images will be stored in an SQL database.

Additionally, AAA’s software experts are programming the plate feeder to take account of the time a ProtoCOL 3 needs to count the colonies on each plate, to ensure the plate feeder’s loading arm replaces the plate into a second carousel after it has been analysed so that microbiologists know which plates have been read.