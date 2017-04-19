Vibration-free chilling/heating incubators

Torrey Pines Scientific announces new larger EchoTherm vibration free bench top chilling incubators that are suitable for protein crystallography.

The incubators are 100 litre capacity and can hold 66 assay plates without stacking.

These incubators are Peltier-based for heating and chilling, and are vibration-free making them ideal for doing protein crystallisations.

Other applications include incubating marine samples below room temperature, enzyme reactions and deactivations, hybridisations, ligations, and general lab incubations.

There are two models, the IN55 is fully programmable for temperature cycling crystals for better growth while the IN50 is simple digital.

Both models feature temperature ramping up and down.

Chamber size for both is 100 liters. They are settable form 4.0ºC to 70.0ºC and feature temperature control to ± 0.1°C, and can be controlled at or near room temperature.

Both models feature digital display to 0.1°C, and accuracy to ± 0.2ºC and have RS232 I/O port for remote control and data collection. Also included are a digital timer in hours, minutes and seconds with user settable Auto-Off, temperature ramping and audible alarms.

Chamber size is 24-in high by 20-in deep by 14-in wide and come with eight stainless steel racks with room for twelve racks. Racks are split in the middle for variety of sample sizes.

Both units are shipped with universal power supplies that take AC line inputs from 100VAC to 265VAC, 50/60 Hz and converts that to 12 volts DC for the unit. An AC line cord for the country of use, user's manual and full 12-month warranty are also included. They are UL, CSA, and CE compliant.