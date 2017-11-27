Ventilated lab cabinet

The Asynt GP540 is a new bench-mounted, general-purpose, ventilated laboratory cabinet designed for use in a wide-range of applications.

In the modern laboratory, where space is always at a premium, the compact GP540 combines affordability with flexibility. It is optimised for applications such as weighing, handling and examination of samples but can also be simply reconfigured to change the function of the enclosure.

The front panel of the cabinet can be easily removed, providing open access to the interior and facilitating the easy placing and positioning of equipment within the cabinet. The base is open to allow the cabinet to be positioned over fixed or heavy equipment, but it can also be easily upgraded to include an integral aluminium base if preferred. A low noise, two-speed fan efficiently draws air in through an H14 HEPA filter before returning it to the laboratory environment. These filters can be easily changed in minutes by the operator, with a wide variety of other filters available, and the whole unit comes ready to use out of the box. The frame is constructed from sturdy 20mm anodised aluminium and it is glazed with clear acrylic for excellent visibility and easy cleaning.