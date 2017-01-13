Universal motorised translation stage for neuroscience microscopy

Providing a method to precisely move microscopes while allowing the sample to remain stationary, the new ZDP50K Translation Stage from Prior Scientific is compatible with all modern research microscopes.

In many neuroscience applications, especially those involving electrophysiology, it is essential that your sample remain as stationary as possible as vibration and movement can disrupt cellular observations and recording.

However, experiments may require the ability to move the field of view. By using the translation stage from Prior Scientific, researchers can quickly, yet precisely, move any modern research microscope of up to 60 kg in weight to a desired position and quickly return to areas of interest without moving their sample.

The translation stage provides unmatched quiet and smooth movement with zero backlash operation over a travel range of 50 x 50 mm of travel, with repeatability of ± 3 µm and a step size of just 0.02 µm. Such precise motorisation allows you to quickly position the microscope for recording and imaging.

The translation stage is controlled via the OptiScan III control system, and is seamlessly compatible with the Prior Z-Deck Electrophysiological Platform.