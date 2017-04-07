subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Lab Equipment

Ultra-stable platform for neuroscience experiments

7th April 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Prior Scientific announces V-Deck, an ultra-stable platform for neuroscience and electrophysiology that offers you the ability to quickly and precisely adjust sample height.

The new V-Deck sets a new benchmark for operational stability. Versatility to optimally image from thin sections right through to whole animal samples is ensured through the available of a wide range of height adjustable, lockable platform posts.

The V-Deck offers a large sample area, with a M6 x 25 breadboard, that allows heating, cooling, perfusion and incubation chambers, micromanipulators, stereotaxic instruments and other equipment to be precisely mounted.

Consequently setting up microscopic imaging of an electrophysiology or neuroscience experiment to your exact specifications is quickly and routinely achievable.

Dovetail slides on the V-Deck enable the horizontal position of your sample to be simply and rapidly adjusted. The entire V-Deck platform is compatible with almost any commercially available vibration isolation table.

The V-Deck is designed to be used on conjunction with the recently released Prior Scientific Translation stage.

The Translation stage allows an entire microscope to be quickly yet precisely moved, allowing your sample to remain immobile - essential for precision electrophysiology and neuroscience experiments where it is vital for the sample to stay completely still and as vibration free as possible.


Tags: 
Prior Scientific
V-Deck
neuroscience
electrophysiology


Related Stories: 
Universal motorised translation stage for neuroscience microscopy
Precision sample control for neuroscience and electrophysiology
Ultra stable microscope platforms for electrophysiology and neuroscience
Novel in-vivo imaging solution for neuroscientists
Automating particulate analysis on filter papers


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close