Ultra small RFID tag for wearable and healthcare applications

Murata has introduced the LXMSJZNCMF-198 RAIN RFID module designed for embedded applications.

Part of Murata’s MAGICSTRAP family of products, the RFID module can be used as an ultra small ID tag that can be fitted to metal and non-metal objects, as well as embedded into a wide range of applications.

RAIN RFID, which is a global alliance to popularise UHF band RFID technology into broader markets, is seeing adoption rates rising as companies realise its value in inventory tracking and product traceability.

However, small consumer goods have posed a challenge due to the reduced space for labels. Murata has integrated a RAIN RFID chip and antenna to create a complete RFID tag that is perfect for use on small items.

The ultra small, 1.25 mm square package, with a height of only 0.55 mm, is uniquely suited for use in eyewear, watches, and other wearable accessories, as well as healthcare applications like test tube sample identification.

Murata has partnered with Impinj, a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions, to bring RAIN RFID technology into the broader market.

Taking advantage of Impinj’s high-performance, Monza R6 tag chip’s small die size and high sensitivity, Murata has successfully developed their ultra-small integrated tag that can either be attached or embedded into a wide range of applications.

It can be used not only to identify products during the manufacturing process, but also to provide traceability in the aftermarket. This supports both businesses and consumers against counterfeiting and enhances brand protection.

The module’s antenna is integrated into the multi-layer ceramic substrate, it complies with UHF RFID standard ISO18000-63 and EPC Global Gen2v2, and supports the global UHF band from 865 MHz to 928 MHz.

Importantly, the module is capable of withstanding injection molding processes, allowing the tags to be embedded in very small products without interfering with the product's aesthetics.

Two potential and particularly mentionable applications for the LXMSJZNCMF-198 are surgical tools and test vials.

Biochemical products need to be strictly temperature controlled, which can make it difficult to scan visual labels due to condensation or contamination.

The LXMSJZNCMF-198’s package is small enough to be embedded directly into test vials, allowing them to be read by RAIN RFID readers for automatic vial tracking.

Thanks to the new LXMS-198 package, manufacturers and retailers of small items can take advantage of all the benefits RAIN RFID has to offer.

With Murata’s new package and Monza R6’s superior performance, item size and materials are no longer barriers to using RAIN RFID solutions.

