Specialised Imaging reports on how its Kirana ultra high-speed video camera has become the system of choice for many leading edge research groups in the material science community in Europe, North America and in the Asia/Pacific Region.

Researchers at NASA, White Sands (USA) report on using a Kirana camera to assess risks of using different commercial partners frangible joint designs to provide confidence for their use in human spaceflight as part of the Max Launch Abort System. Details of this research can be seen HERE.

At the Institute for Carbon Composites in the Technical University of Munich, Germany – researchers are using a Kirana Ultra High-Speed camera to record high resolution images of a unidirectional Carbon-Epoxy composite material undergoing dynamic tension testing on a split-Hopkinson Tension Bar. For further information on this research visit HERE.

Researchers at the Dynamic Fracture Lab at the Israeli Institute of Technology are using their Kirana camera to undertake impact fracture and crush tests on ceramic (alumina), plexiglass and polycarbonate plates.

The video shows the strong potential for exploration of new ultrashort phenomena of impact fracture and fragmentation using the camera.

Incorporating a proprietary hybrid camera sensor, the compact Kirana ultra high speed video camera can deliver high resolution and high speed (up to 5 million frames per second) in a no-compromise design.

The full resolution of this video camera is maintained at all speeds. Comprehensive triggering facilities, highly accurate timing control and a wide range of output signals, coupled with a software package, simplifies image capture and analysis.

Full remote operation using Ethernet connectivity comes standard enabling the Kirana to be easily integrated into almost any environment.

The Kirana offers the performance, ease-of-use and operational flexibility that enables users to record and deliver impressive slow-motion video images in just about any material scientific research application.