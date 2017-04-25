subscribe
Tips on sample evaporation

25th April 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Genevac announces a major new online video resource for any lab tasked with removing solvent from its samples.

The new Tips and Tricks series of short videos, presented by Genevac applications specialists, highlights some of ways to get the best out of your evaporation system.

This includes informative videos on topics including: how to load samples correctly; select the best method for your application; expert advice on choosing the correct accessory; how to modify methods to optimise your evaporation protocols; hints and tips on specific applications and answers to frequently asked evaporation questions.

In addition, there is a suite of short videos offering demonstrations of Genevac's complete range of evaporators from the HT series evaporators, a solution for parallel evaporation in high throughput laboratories, to the miVac modular range of vacuum concentrators and freeze driers for routine biological sample preparation.

With running times of between 2 and 10 minutes, Genevac videos are designed to provide the maximum amount of useful informative in the minimum amount of time.


