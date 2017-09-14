Syringe pump delivers fluid at 8nl/min

IMI Norgren Cadent 3 syringe pumps move fluids as slowly as 0.008 mL/min and maintain ±1% flow rate accuracy.

OEMs and designers of analytical, biotechnology and diagnostic instrumentation can now achieve greater precision and accuracy for complex imaging and laser applications with the new IMI Norgren Cadent 3 syringe pump from IMI Precision Engineering.

With a mechanical resolution of up to 24,000 half steps and advanced micro-stepping capabilities, the pump allows for adjustable flow rates between 0.008mL/min and 500mL/min.

The syringe pump incorporates a boosted encoder for optimum valve alignment, minimising flow turbulence and assuring repeatable dispense volume.

Smart diagnostics facilitate programmable troubleshooting and built-in event and error logging.

Coupled with the IMI Norgren interactive graphic user interface, Cadent Connect, bench-top testing is now a sophisticated and user-friendly experience.