Superior filtration offers better operational life

Amazon Filters announces that a major European winery has selected SupaPore FPW and VPWS cartridge filters to lower the operational cost of sterile white wine production.

For several years previously the winery had been using competitive filter products to process 1.8 million litres of white wine at 2000 litres/hour.

However, with the ever- increasing costs of filtration and levels of service and support decreasing the wine producer sought an alternative.

After extensive testing, the Amazon Filters SupaPore FPW and SupaPore VPWS filter cartridges were found to provide superior filtration and better operational life at a lower cost than the previously used filters.

Now in full production the Amazon Filters are not only ensuring the high quality of the white wine but also enabling the winery to bring it to market at a competitive and profitable price.

Manufactured from highest quality filter materials, contained within a robust polypropylene assembly, SupaPore FPW and VPWS cartridges are designed to meet the high and exacting standards seen in modern wineries.

The optimised multi-layered pleated depth media in SupaPore FPW cartridges offers high flow rates, excellent dirt holding capacity and superior retention levels making them an suitable clarifier for wine, in particular for pre-filtration.

Reduction in contamination concentrations in wines are calculated using log reduction values (LVR). Different combinations of SupaPore FPW and VPWS filters with validated LVR are available to ensure the user of optimum protection for both their process and the final product.

All polymeric materials in SupaPore FPW and VPWS filters meet the US FDA CFR Title 21 standard and the requirements for food contact as detailed in European Regulation (EC) Number 1935/2004.