The Micronic externally threaded 3.00ml tube provides a fully traceable storage solution for fresh frozen tissue samples with a size of 0.5cm3 to 1.0cm3.

Micronic 3.00ml tissue tubes offer easy and unambiguous identification and storage of fresh frozen tissue samples.

The tubes have a 2D Data-Matrix code laser encrypted on the tube bottom and a large human readable code on the tube sidewall.

The 2D code identifies the sample. Scanning the Micronic 24-2 storage rack will also identify the tube sample code with the location in the rack.

For highly accurate and reliable results, the Micronic 3.00ml tissue tubes are produced from medical-grade polypropylene.

The 3.00ml tubes have a wide shallow opening enabling easy loading / removal of tissue samples using tweezers. They are also designed to be the ideal shape for gripping with a robotic arm, thereby enabling simple integration into a high throughput environment.

Produced using a double injection moulding process, each Micronic 3.00ml tissue tube has a black code surface that cannot be separated from the tube. A transparent sidewall enables easy visual checking of the enclosed tissue sample.

To ensure high sample integrity, even down to vapour phase liquid nitrogen temperatures, the 3.00ml tissue tube includes a novel 'single turn' TPE/polypropylene screw cap that stays securely in place even during repeated freeze/thaw cycles. To aid easy visual differentiation of stored samples, the inner TPE element of the externally threaded screw cap is available in six different colours.

In addition to storing tissue samples in biorepositories and biobanks, the flat bottomed 3.00ml tube can also be used for secure transportation of other solid biological samples.