Standalone lab event for Dubai

The 16th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine (MEDLAB) Congress – a key laboratory show worldwide - is now a stand-alone event, following 14 years of success alongside the flagship healthcare show, Arab Health.

Welcoming over 35,000 laboratory professionals to do business with 700 international companies, the event will showcase the latest laboratory management and diagnostics technologies available to the market worldwide, as well as feature 11 CME-accredited conference tracks discussing up-to-the-minute discoveries by over 80 local and international leading speakers.

MEDLAB will take place from 6-9 February 2017 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE.

Occupying six exhibition halls, the show will uncover over 400 cutting-edge medical laboratory products and services from 700 participating exhibitors representing 38 countries.

Additionally, the MEDLAB exhibition reinforces its position as an international hub showcasing a truly international base of suppliers with 15 dedicated country pavilions.

The congress features 11 CME-accredited conference tracks focusing on bridging the gap between test utilisation and test interpretation, concentrating on the correlation of roles between laboratory professionals and clinicians. Attended by more than 10,000 delegates from around the globe, the programme brings a global appeal with over 80 local and international speakers.