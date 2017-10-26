subscribe
Speciality microplate for microbial research

26th October 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Based in Baesweiler, Germany, m2p-labs was founded in 2005 as a spin-off of RWTH Aachen University.

The company focuses on development and supply of systems for microreaction and automated solutions for screening and bioprocess development.

Using the FlowerPlate, in conjunction with their BioLector or BioLector Pro micro bioreactor system, m2p-labs can provide an intelligent micro fermentation platform.

The novel shape of the FlowerPlate ensures turbulent mixing for biological suspensions and broths when incubated and shaken on an BioLector or BioLector Pro system.

In addition to the unusual well shape, which is proprietary to this plate, the underside features a clear polystyrene base through which m2p-labs can make real-time physical measurements during the shaking and incubation cycle, giving valuable kinetic information about the processes occurring inside the flower microplate wells as they proceed.


