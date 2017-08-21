Space saving laboratory evaporator

Genevac reports that its Rocket Synergy centrifugal evaporator is being adopted by laboratories looking to replace multiple rotary evaporators, from bench-top to production capacity, saving them valuable bench space and improving productivity.

Rocket Synergy evaporator controls are very easy to use - simply load your samples, select the correct method, press start and walk away.

The evaporator is equipped with high performance features that prevent foaming, bumping and cross contamination.

A built-in cold trap provides very high levels of solvent recovery, even with volatile organic solvents.

Auto-draining, under the control of the Rocket Synergy, ensures optimal solvent recovery is maintained under all conditions.

Designed to dry or concentrate up to six flasks, each containing a maximum of 450ml of solvent, or 18 ASE vials, a Rocket Synergy requires no user intervention or attention.

The removable flask rotor may also be replaced with a 5-litre stainless steel vessel enabling the same evaporator to batch process large sample volumes quickly and safely.