subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Lab Equipment

Space saving laboratory evaporator

21st August 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Genevac reports that its Rocket Synergy centrifugal evaporator is being adopted by laboratories looking to replace multiple rotary evaporators, from bench-top to production capacity, saving them valuable bench space and improving productivity.

Rocket Synergy evaporator controls are very easy to use - simply load your samples, select the correct method, press start and walk away.

The evaporator is equipped with high performance features that prevent foaming, bumping and cross contamination.

A built-in cold trap provides very high levels of solvent recovery, even with volatile organic solvents.

Auto-draining, under the control of the Rocket Synergy, ensures optimal solvent recovery is maintained under all conditions.

Designed to dry or concentrate up to six flasks, each containing a maximum of 450ml of solvent, or 18 ASE vials, a Rocket Synergy requires no user intervention or attention.

The removable flask rotor may also be replaced with a 5-litre stainless steel vessel enabling the same evaporator to batch process large sample volumes quickly and safely.


Tags: 
genevac
Rocket Synergy
Centrifugal Evaporator


Related Stories: 
Rapid evaporation solutions for natural product extraction
Automated evaporation solution
High vacuum benchtop solvent evaporator
Determining antibiotic residues in foodstuffs
Tips on sample evaporation


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close