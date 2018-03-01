Optima Pharma has picked the theme of "smart solutions for pharma experts" for its stand at Achema 2018. Small batch sizes and flexible filling equipment and processes are trending requirements for the pharmaceutical industry. With the MultiUse platform, Optima Pharma offers a concept for pharmaceutical companies to handle small batch sizes and diverse container types.

The company will also introduce Comprehensive Scientific Process Engineering (CSPE) – a process that generates a timeline from the order to start of production that is safe and efficient. The freeze dryer CS and the sterility test isolator Stiso are two new developments that will be displayed at Achema.

MultiUse – flexible machinery for small batch sizes and diverse container types

Highly specialised products in small quantities and different drug delivery systems – the trend to flexibility – present a challenge for pharmaceutical companies. It makes a change in thinking necessary, since niche products require a completely different production process than Blockbuster pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical companies that produce small quantities need flexible machines that can process small batch sizes and different container types. At the same time, it is essential to maintain the high level requirements for product quality and patient safety. Optima Pharma meets this trend with its MultiUse platform. The MultiUse machines are proficient in processing different primary packaging materials – vials, syringes, cartridges – and only have a minimum space requirement, since the basic machine does not have to be exchanged. Users will also save time due to the adjustable transport system that does not require any format parts. A variety of technologies minimizes product loss. Re-dosing upon request, short hose lines, 100%-In-Process-Control for vials, syringes and cartridges, weigh-dosing, re-capping upon request and much more.

Comprehensive Scientific Process Engineering – an answer to current developments for sterile filling

The needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech users are changing. The decision about a specific machine configuration is made later and later in the project process. In order to react to these changes Optima Pharma developed the CSPE-process. CSPE, the Comprehensive Scientific Process Engineering, redesigns the digital project management, planning and realisation of pharmaceutical filling equipment; this technology will be introduced during the Achema 2018 show. The combination of scientific methods and technological processes makes the time from the order to the production start safe and as short as possible. For example, simulations to recognize and avoid the problem zones of the laminar flow are already present during the design phase. VHP decontamination can also be simulated. This reveals, at an early stage, if all surfaces inside the machine are decontaminated. Simulation also reduces development time tremendously.

A freeze dryer especially designed for small and medium size batches: the GT-CS

The freeze dryer CS from Optima Pharma targets maximum flexibility. It is customised for products that are new to the market and are produced in small and medium sized batches. The freeze dryer CS is designed to be installed into existing buildings and can be flexibly configured for an optimized overall layout. It is also economical due to its compact design. The CS can be installed as a Monobloc or dual bloc, guaranteeing safe and fast commissioning.