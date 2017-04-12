Smart infrared loop steriliser

The SteriMax Smart from WLD-TEC is suitable for all laboratories, anaerobic environments and safety cabinets.

This steriliser uses specifically focused infrared light which generates an IR hotspot for sterilising inoculating loops at a temperature of 750° to 1000°C in only 5 to 10 seconds immediately and without any preheating!

Features Include:

* Instantly ready to work without any warm-up

* Auto-Start through touchless IR-Sensor technology

* Adjustable sterilisation and cool-down timers for two users by front panel operation

* Annealing tube made of special quartz glass

* Very simple cleaning of the device and annealing tube

* Efficient use of energy and minimal heat dissipation thanks to Thermo Control

* Cool -Touch housing made of stainless steel and safety glass.